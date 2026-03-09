A video featuring actor Basil Joseph and his friends cheering for Indian cricketer Sanju Samson just before the T20 World Cup final has gone viral on social media. In the video, Basil, along with Xylem Group CEO Ananthu and social media influencer Nihal, is seen outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They are humorously buying a Sanju Samson T-shirt from a local vendor ahead of the match. The group playfully refers to Basil as the ‘President of the All Kerala Sanju Samson Fans Association.’ The video, shared with the caption ‘Pre Match Paripadikal,’ has garnered significant attention, with many viewers, including actors liking and commenting on the post.

India went on to retain the T20 World Cup with a dominant 96-run victory over New Zealand in the final on Sunday. The team's imposing total of 255/5 remains the highest score ever posted in a T20 World Cup final.

Sanju Samson and Basil Joseph have supported each other’s careers since forming a close bond nearly a decade ago. In an interview, Basil shared that he first met Sanju at an airport after the release of his directorial debut, ‘Godha.’ The two have been good friends ever since, regularly texting and calling each other. Basil has often expressed his admiration for Sanju’s style and attitude, admitting he feels nervous for Sanju whenever he takes the field.

Basil added that Sanju reciprocates this warmth, often sharing his love for cinema and his admiration for Basil Joseph’s work as both director and actor. They have even collaborated on a promotional video for the IPL team Chennai Super Kings.