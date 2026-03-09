The ongoing spat between actress Trisha and actor-director Parthiban took a fresh turn recently after the actress called out Parthiban for his inappropriate comments. The controversy began when Parthiban reportedly made a distasteful remark about Trisha during a public event, which many perceived as offensive.

At a recent awards ceremony, Parthiban made a comment about Trisha linking the character Kundavai in ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ with her personal life. Referring to the role, he said, "It would be better if Kundavai were made to sit at home. Don’t let her come out for some time, as it might create problems." The remark was a veiled reference to the ongoing speculations surrounding Trisha’s relationship with actor Vijay, especially as their names have been frequently linked in the media amid his divorce proceedings with wife Sangeetha.

Trisha slammed the actor-director on her X account (formerly Twitter). “I was informed by the organisers of an event that my name and picture were included last minute at the request of an individual, conveyed through his assistant. A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they are aimed at,” she wrote.

Trisha’s response seemed to directly address Parthiban’s remark, pointing out the lack of substance in his words. Her statement quickly garnered support from her fans, who criticised the actor's behavior as disrespectful, especially considering the sensitive nature of the ongoing divorce case involving Vijay and Sangeetha.

Parthiban, meanwhile, issued a public apology. In a follow-up post on X, the actor-director claimed that his comment was unintentional. “Sometimes, mistakes happen unintentionally. At the Galatta awards event, I was answering questions quickly, like in a rapid-fire session, when Trisha's picture appeared on the screen. People started shouting 'Kundavai! Kundavai!' (referring to Trisha's character in Ponniyin Selvan), and without thinking much, I said, ‘Make Kundavai sit at home, to ensure that problems do not arise.’ The entire auditorium clapped at the time, but I later realised it may have been misinterpreted.”

“Afterward, my friend Rangaraj Pandey pointed out that I could have avoided the comment. I immediately requested Galatta Aruna not to publish it. However, someone else posted the video on their social media feed, which went viral. I now understand that my words may have hurt some people, and I sincerely regret it. I don't want to escalate any problems. I have always advocated for women’s freedom and empowerment, and I firmly believe that women are the world’s greatest creative force.”

This controversy comes at a time when Sangeetha, Vijay’s estranged wife, has approached the courts to claim the right to live in their shared residence and to seek alimony for herself and their children. The ongoing legal battle has placed the personal lives of both Vijay and Trisha under public scrutiny, with many people on social media expressing support for the actress.