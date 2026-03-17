Actor-politician Krishnakumar recently hinted that his family is preparing for another wedding, following the viral celebration of his second daughter Diya’s marriage. In a recent interview with an online platform, he spoke candidly about his eldest daughter Ahaana Krishna’s relationship with cinematographer Nimish Ravi, addressing ongoing rumors that the two have been dating for years. Krishnakumar revealed that Ahaana and Nimish have known each other for over a decade, and he had first met Nimish during the early years of his career when Ahaana was involved in short films.

He also disclosed that he has been friends with Nimish's father, Ravi, for more than 33 years. Ravi, a former film producer who experienced significant financial challenges, has, according to Krishnakumar, been rewarded by God through Nimish's success.

Additionally, Krishnakumar shared that his third daughter, Ishaani, is set to marry her long-time partner, Arjun. He recalled feeling just as excited to become a grandfather as he had been when he became a father. “When I became a grandfather, I was as excited as when I became a father. It was overwhelming to see my grandson wearing the same outfit bought for Ahaana 30 years ago." He also fondly recalled the moment Ahaana was born, almost ten hours after his wife was admitted to the labor room, sharing the news with the family waiting outside.

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Krishnakumar remembered the financial struggles he went through during his daughters' upbringing, especially when he was reentering the film industry. He spoke about a particularly challenging time when he had to arrange money for Ahaana's eye surgery. “It was the first time Ahaana saw me in such a vulnerable state. I’ll always be grateful to the friends who helped us during that time,” he said.

Despite the hardships, Krishnakumar expressed no regret about having four daughters, even recalling how people would console him when his fourth daughter was born, saying that both boys and girls are alike today. He praised his wife Sindhu for managing multiple responsibilities, noting that she could handle things simultaneously, while he struggled to focus on one task at a time.

Krishnakumar said he isn't worried about his daughters' marriages. “My father was the eldest in our family, but was the last to get married. I see marriage as a natural progression. Ahaana told me she was ready to get married, and I was fine with it. I reminded her of Diya’s approach to her wedding, where she managed everything herself. To me, the children’s partners are often like family because we know them well, and their presence in our lives doesn’t require formal announcements.”

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Krishnakumar is glad that he knows his daughters' partners personally, making things easier. He joked about being a ‘troublemaker’ in his younger days and said that, unlike him, his daughters’ partners are better individuals. The actor also expressed his opposition to lavish wedding spending, suggesting that parents should use the money to help their children build a comfortable life. “I’m actually happy when gold prices rise because it increases the value of Sindhu’s jewelry,” he joked.

Krishnakumar described his youngest daughter, Hansika, as the emotional core of the family. “The entire house revolves around her; she’s the axis of our home,” he said. Hansika, who had battled a serious health issue for over seven years, receives love and care from the whole family. Her siblings, Ahaana and Ishaani, are the most responsible, while Hansika’s calm demeanor helps keep the family balanced. Krishnakumar also spoke about Ozy, his fourth daughter, who brings joy and laughter into the home. “Ozy can always make us laugh, even in difficult situations. Life seems simple and easy when she’s around.”

Krishnakumar mentioned how his grandchild, Omy, is already the center of attention in the family, with the baby taking after both his father, Aswin, and mother’s mannerisms. The family is constantly charmed by Omy, just as they were by Ozy when she was a child, always posing for photos with a big smile.

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Krishnakumar also shared his advice on marriage. “Family life requires adjustment. We’ve had our disagreements, but as long as there is no abuse, it’s important to protect the family unit. Happiness begins at home, and the peace we have at home is what keeps us grounded. The challenges in cinema or politics are temporary. Family is the gift we must cherish.”