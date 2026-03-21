Actor Deepika Padukone has found herself at the centre of a social media debate after she was noticeably absent from the special screening of her husband Ranveer Singh’s latest film, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The film, which released on March 19, has been generating strong buzz since hitting theatres.

The discussion gained momentum when the actor was spotted the following day at a private concert in Mumbai alongside her in-laws. Photos and videos from the event quickly surfaced online, prompting some users to question why she had not attended the film’s screening or publicly supported the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several posts on social media criticised the actor’s absence, with some users drawing comparisons between her public appearance at the concert and her lack of visible support for the film. A section of users also pointed out that, three days after the film’s release, Padukone had not shared any promotional post or congratulatory message for Singh or the team of Dhurandhar 2 on her social media platforms.

The online conversation soon expanded beyond the screening, with some users bringing up Padukone’s past public statements and appearances. A few comments referred to her previous posts on social and political issues, questioning why she had not made a similar public show of support for her husband’s film. Others went further, making speculative claims and drawing unrelated political and industry comparisons.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, these reactions largely reflect individual opinions circulating online rather than any confirmed developments involving the actor or the film’s team.

Interestingly, during the release of the first Dhurandhar film in December 2025, Padukone had openly praised both the project and Singh’s performance through multiple social media posts, celebrating its box office success. Her silence this time has therefore become a talking point among sections of netizens.

So far, Padukone has not responded to the criticism or addressed the ongoing online discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, continues to attract attention at the box office, even as conversations around the film extend beyond the screen into social media discourse.