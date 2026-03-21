Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently shared a heartwarming photo of himself holding a young boy in his arms. The image, posted about an hour ago, has already amassed over 300,000 likes on Instagram. In the post, Modi captioned the image: "With a young friend who came to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg yesterday." But who exactly is this young Malayali child in the Prime Minister’s embrace?

On Saturday morning, actor Krishnakumar and his family—comprising his influencer daughters Ahaana, Diya, Ishaana, and Hansika—also shared pictures from their meeting with the Prime Minister. Ahaana, in particular, posted a touching message: “A deeply inspiring morning with our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. I was in absolute awe seeing a man of his stature welcome us with so much warmth and personal connection. From patiently listening to our many questions to engaging in simple, genuine conversation, there was a moment when we almost forgot we were in the presence of one of the world’s most influential leaders. It was a beautiful reminder that simplicity and greatness can, indeed, go hand in hand. This morning will remain deeply special.”

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Diya, also known as Ozy, is Krishnakumar’s second daughter. She also shared an emotional post on social media showing the Prime Minister holding her son, Omy, in his arms. She wrote: “Biggest fan moment. Still waiting for someone to wake me up from an hour well spent with our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji today. My family and I will never forget it. Thanks to Achan (father) for making this happen. Narendra Modi Ji, always your big fan.”

The Krishnakumar family is highly active on social media, with Ahaana also being involved in the film industry and her sisters well-known influencers. Krishnakumar himself is engaged in BJP politics, having contested the 2021 Kerala assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His wife, Sindhu Krishnakumar, is an entrepreneur.