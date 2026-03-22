Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently turned a viral moment into a heartfelt real-life meeting by inviting a young fan to their home in Hyderabad after she had shared her disappointment about not being included in their wedding celebrations. The invitation was extended to her entire family, and the couple received them warmly, making them feel like part of their own household.

A video from the visit shows the two stars personally serving food to the child. Rashmika is seen placing a laddu on the girl’s plate and kissing her on the forehead, while Vijay later serves her rice and affectionately gives her a peck as well. At one point, the girl asks them if they are friends, to which both respond with smiles and gentle reassurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The child later shared that the warmth and kindness shown by Vijay, Rashmika, and their family made the visit unforgettable, adding that she felt completely at ease in their company.

The meeting came about after the girl’s earlier Instagram video, in which she had spoken about feeling upset over not being invited, gained attention online. Vijay had responded to the post at the time, promising to host her at his home with sweets and a meal, a promise the actors have now followed through on.