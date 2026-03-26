After years of anticipation, Mohanlal’s acclaimed thriller Drishyam 2 is finally set for its long-awaited theatrical release. The film, which premiered directly on streaming platforms in 2021 at a time when cinemas were recovering from the pandemic, is now heading to theatres, giving audiences an opportunity to experience its tense, slow-burn narrative on the big screen for the first time.

The re-release arrives at a moment when interest in the franchise is once again on the rise, with conversations around its future instalments continuing to circulate among fans. Against this backdrop, the decision to bring the sequel to theatres feels both strategic and nostalgic, allowing viewers who first watched the film at home to revisit its intricate storytelling in a more immersive setting.

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Announcing the news, actor Mohanlal shared the release date with fans on the social media platform X. “Drishyam 2 returns to where it truly belongs. In theatres from April 10th, 2026,” he wrote, confirming that the film will hit screens across Kerala and other territories on April 10.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 2 had originally released in 2021, eight years after the first film, Drishyam, became a massive box office success and a cultural phenomenon. Despite skipping a theatrical release, the sequel went on to achieve widespread acclaim and strong viewership on OTT, proving that the franchise’s appeal remained intact.

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The film continues the story of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family six years after they covered up the accidental killing of Varun in the first film. Georgekutty is now a successful theatre owner who appears to have moved on from the past, but the psychological burden of their secret continues to haunt the family. His elder daughter Anju struggles with trauma, and the fear of the truth coming to light looms over their otherwise stable life.

The narrative regains momentum when the police quietly reopen the case, determined to uncover what really happened to Varun. As they gather new evidence, including a recorded confession from Georgekutty’s wife Rani and testimony from a witness who saw Georgekutty near the police station where the body had been hidden, the investigation begins to tighten around the family once again.

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However, in keeping with the character’s reputation for meticulous planning, Georgekutty had anticipated this turn of events years earlier. He had already replaced Varun’s remains, ensuring that even if the police exhumed the site, they would find no forensic proof linking the skeleton to the missing boy. In court, this lack of concrete evidence, combined with Georgekutty’s carefully constructed alibi, ultimately allows him to evade conviction once more, reinforcing his image as a man capable of staying several steps ahead of the law.

With its layered screenplay, moral ambiguity, and emotionally driven performances, Drishyam 2 was widely praised for matching the impact of its predecessor while taking the story in a darker, more introspective direction. Its theatrical release now offers fans and first-time viewers alike a chance to revisit the film in a format that heightens its tension and dramatic weight, reaffirming its place as one of the most talked-about thrillers in recent Malayalam cinema.