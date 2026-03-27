Actor Taylor Lautner, best known for his role as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga, has shared that he and his wife, Taylor Dome Lautner, are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the news through a joint post on Instagram, where they shared a set of intimate photographs capturing the moment.

In the images, the pair can be seen posing outdoors, holding up sonogram pictures and smiling as they embrace. One photo shows Lautner kissing his wife’s baby bump, while others capture the couple standing together in a grassy setting. Accompanying the pictures was a playful caption that read, “What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?”, a nod to their shared first name.

The couple, who married in 2022, have often offered glimpses into their relationship on social media, sharing milestones and everyday moments with their followers. For the announcement, Taylor Dome Lautner wore a sleeveless white dress, while Lautner coordinated in a white shirt paired with black trousers and white sneakers.

Lautner rose to international fame in the late 2000s with his portrayal of werewolf Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga, a film series adapted from Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling novels. The franchise began with the release of Twilight in 2008 and went on to become a global phenomenon, particularly among younger audiences. Its sequels—New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), and the two-part finale Breaking Dawn (2011–2012)—cemented Lautner’s status as one of the most recognisable faces of the series.

Before achieving worldwide recognition, Lautner had started his career as a child actor, appearing in family-oriented films such as The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. His background in martial arts also played a role in shaping many of his early screen performances, particularly in physically demanding roles.

Following the success of Twilight, Lautner attempted to branch out into action-oriented projects, taking on lead roles in films such as Abduction as he worked to establish himself beyond the hugely popular vampire romance franchise.