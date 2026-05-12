Ali Akbar, a 23-year-old youth from West Bengal, employed at a boutique in Thiruvananthapuram had planned to return to his hometown after his father underwent an open-heart surgery. He chose to continue working so that he could support his father’s treatment. On May 8, he was among the pedestrians hit by a speeding car at Kowdiar. The accident left at least six people injured, while 24-year-old Palakkad native Noushika died.

His condition has been critical. As Ali battles for life, his employer Shyju, has been managing Ali’s treatment expenses and has assured him that his salary will continue to reach his family during his recovery.

“He was on his way to work. We have still not informed his family about his condition because Ali himself did not want us to. All he asks is whether his salary can continue to be sent home without interruption,” says Shyju.

Ali worked in the stitching section at Thanuz Bridal Boutique on Pipeline Road near Kowdiar. He stayed just a 10-minute walk away from the shop and walked to work every day. “His work starts at 10.30 am. Some of his friends were also walking nearby when the accident happened,” Shyju says. The speeding car rammed into pedestrians before crashing into two vehicles and coming to a halt.

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“Ali’s friends rushed to the boutique, crying out that he had met with an accident. Our staff immediately ran to the spot. He was lying on the road,” Shyju recalls. The shop's manager, Arun, sought help from occupants of a car, and Ali and Noushika were rushed to SUT Hospital in Pattom. “Noushika died on the way, but Ali survived,” he says.

Ali suffered internal bleeding, rib fractures and injuries to internal organs. Though doctors advised surgery, it has been postponed due to fluctuations in his blood pressure. He was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital as treatment expenses mounted. “We spent more than ₹50,000 within two hours at SUT Hospital. At the Medical College too, expenses for medicines and tests come up to ₹7,000 a day. But I will manage whatever it costs,” says Shyju.

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What worries him more, however, is Ali’s future. “Doctors say he may not be able to work for at least three months even after discharge. He is the sole breadwinner of his family, which includes his parents and two sisters,” Shyju says. Despite his own struggles, Ali had managed to arrange nearly ₹6 lakh for his father’s surgery just weeks ago. “I have promised him that his salary will continue to be sent to his family. When he was working regularly, he earned around ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 a month,” Shyju adds.

Ali had joined the boutique around eight months ago after being referred by co-workers from West Bengal, first at its Kollam branch and then moved to the capital city five months later. “He is extremely hardworking and carries the responsibility of his whole family at just 23,” Shyju adds.

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After the accident, Shyju contacted Mazood, Ali’s brother-in-law, who also works in Kerala and has since been staying at the hospital as Ali’s bystander. “He too works in the stitching field and has not been able to go to work now. We arrange essentials for hospital use, while Ali’s friends help by cooking food for Mazood,” Shyju says.

Either Shyju or his staff members visit Ali every day to ensure his medicines, tests and other needs are taken care of. “Ali cannot eat food now and survives mainly on IV fluids. He is bedridden and cannot even stand with support. Though he remains drowsy because of medication, he is conscious and speaks a little. Blood tests are conducted every four hours,” he says.

Meanwhile, the Peroorkada police have booked the car driver, Mohan Thomas of Pattom, under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving endangering human life) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).