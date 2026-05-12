Malappuram: As dusk settled over the misty hills of Kuranganchola on Tuesday evening, what began as a routine outing for a group of young friends from nearby Vellila village ended in an unimaginable tragedy.

Four youths who had climbed the hilltop viewpoint near Mankada to spend time together amid the cool breeze and panoramic scenery were killed after lightning struck the area during a sudden summer downpour.

The deceased were Rahees, Bahas, Siyad, and Fahad. Two others — Roshan, and Ishath— sustained injuries. All are neighbours and close friends.

According to local panchayat ward member Jamsheer, the seven-member group had reached the hilltop around 3 pm. Like many youngsters from surrounding areas, they were regular visitors to Kuranganchola, a rapidly emerging tourist destination known for its breathtaking views and cool climate.

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“They had gone there just to enjoy the evening with friends. When the rain suddenly intensified, they moved under a lone tree in the open hilltop area for shelter. The atmosphere turned cloudy and strong winds lashed across the hilltop. Suddenly, lightning struck, and all of them collapsed,” Jamsheer said.

At the time, only a few visitors were present on the hilltop as dark clouds gathered over the region.

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“Some people nearby noticed that the boys had fallen down and remained motionless for a long time. They approached them and then alerted local residents, including me. We immediately rushed there and shifted them to the hospital,” he said.

Nestled around three kilometres from Mankada town, Kuranganchola has in recent years become one of the most sought-after weekend destinations in the region. Visitors travelling from the Perinthalmanna side can reach the viewpoint through Vellila UK Padi, while another route connects the area through Verumpilavu.

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The hill station-like destination is known for its scenic valleys, viewpoints and waterfalls. A small dam formed by mountain streams near the Vellila side attracts visitors seeking a refreshing swim, while the hilltop offers sweeping views of Oorakam Mala, Mini Ooty and the surrounding countryside. The area is also popular for sunrise and sunset views, with strong winds and rolling mist drawing crowds, especially during evenings and early mornings.

Adventure enthusiasts often trek from Kuranganchola to Kodikuthikallu, while nearby Panthallur Mala is another attraction frequented by tourists.

Sakeena Panangadan, a teacher at Malayil Anganwadi located in the valley below the hills and a longtime resident of the area, said Kuranganchola witnessed a sharp rise in visitors over the past five years.

“Many youngsters and families come here for leisure. People mainly visit to enjoy the wind on the hilltop during evenings and the misty atmosphere in the mornings,” she said.

“There is a wide open space at the top where visitors usually stand and enjoy the surroundings. Even on Tuesday, many youngsters had come there. Some stayed on the lower slopes while others were standing on the top of the hill, which I could see from my home,” she added.

According to local political activist Vindo Vellila, the victims were all residents of nearby areas and were familiar with the terrain.

“They were regular visitors here. It was completely unexpected. The sudden rain and lightning changed everything within moments,” he said.

“Perhaps standing in the open space made them vulnerable to lightning,” he added.

Tuesday’s tragedy has cast a shadow over the picturesque hilltop that had become synonymous with leisure, adventure and scenic beauty for local residents.