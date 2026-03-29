It is not every day that a Malayalam star trades warmth for snow just to make a point. But Kunchacko Boban did exactly that, stepping out into a snow-covered courtyard wearing nothing more than a pair of trousers and a mischievous grin. The actor filmed himself running barefoot through the snow, eventually collapsing into it with childlike delight, as if the cold were just another co-star he had decided to improvise with.

He captioned the video with a cryptic line, “A thick skin found in a mysterious situation,” a clear nod to his upcoming film Oru Duruhasahacharyathil. The playful stunt quickly found its audience online, where fans oscillated between amusement and disbelief. Some praised his “thick skin” in the literal and metaphorical sense, while others joked that the actor had taken method promotion to unusual extremes.

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The video also worked as a clever teaser for Oru Duruhasahacharyathil, the latest film written and directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval. Produced jointly by Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames and Boban’s own Udaya Pictures, the project marks the first collaboration between the two banners and is set for a theatrical release in April.

Whether the snow run was an act of daring, mischief or pure promotional instinct, it achieved what most marketing campaigns aim for: it got people talking. And in the process, Kunchacko Boban reminded fans that sometimes, all it takes to grab attention is a little cold air, a camera, and the willingness to look slightly ridiculous for a good story.