Kochi: As Congress came under fire over the cash for party ticket in Haryana, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal came with an explanation on Sunday. He claimed that the bribery-for-election-ticket case filed against him and other Congress leaders in Haryana was a “BJP-CPM sponsored” move.

He was responding to media queries regarding the case registered against him and MP Kodikunnil Suresh over allegations of accepting bribes in return for an Assembly election ticket in Haryana.

Questioning the case formalities, Venugopal said the petition had initially been submitted to the DGP under the Kerala Chief Minister, but no investigation was carried out at that stage.

“The petition was first submitted before the DGP under the Kerala chief minister. Why was no investigation conducted?” he asked.

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Calling the case politically motivated, he said it was fabricated as part of the election process and added that he has already initiated legal action.

“This is a BJP-CPM sponsored allegation. I have taken clear legal steps. I have also filed a complaint. Let there be an investigation,” he said.

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Venugopal asserted that he has no fear of any inquiry, maintaining that he has done nothing wrong.

He also accused the Kerala Chief Minister of displaying intolerance due to fear of electoral defeat.

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“Will the chief minister dare to criticise Narendra Modi and Amit Shah? His comments against them are mild to ensure that they are not offended,” he said.

He reiterated that the Congress-led UDF has not entered into any agreement with communal outfits, including the SDPI.

“The UDF is going to the election with a clear stand that it will not make any pact with communal parties,” he said.

Venugopal further alleged that the CPM shares an “evident alliance” with the BJP and NDA in the ongoing election.