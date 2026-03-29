The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-48 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – MU 422635

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹25 lakh – MX 806042

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MX 345079

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0393, 0584, 0658, 1511, 2117 3897, 3985, 4181, 6094, 6101 7009, 7565, 8347, 8369, 8650 9287, 9463, 9841, 9847

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

1761, 3168, 4783, 5074 5726, 8009

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0107, 0423, 0741, 1154, 1245, 1363, 1437, 1467 1593, 1946, 2138, 2152 2284, 3319, 3422, 3981 6419, 6660, 7573, 7926, 8665, 9244, 9356, 9443, 9845

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0061, 0072, 0307, 0382, 0462, 0490, 0642 1078, 1137, 1203, 1312, 1550, 1592, 1609 1810, 1962, 1977, 2240, 2285, 2387, 2419, 2450, 2453, 2596, 2611, 2685, 2809, 2830, 2833, 2928, 2938, 2952, 3437, 3611, 3671, 3695, 3758, 3785, 3948, 4289, 4430, 4445, 4524, 4539, 4673, 4817, 4847, 5128, 5169, 5245, 5452, 5460, 5781, 6132, 6170, 6226, 6371, 6380, 6385, 6742, 6765, 7267, 7848 7956, 7978, 8402, 8784, 8919, 9285, 9310, 9342, 9459, 9613, 9616, 9642, 9762

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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0173, 0279, 0395, 0707, 0743, 0811, 1039 1063, 1150, 1793, 1909, 1910, 1925, 1990, 2043, 2181, 2478, 2515, 2517, 2594, 2638 2729, 3017, 3075, 3230, 3469, 3488, 3707 3801, 3905, 3921, 4002, 4078, 4215, 4362 4379, 4392, 4403, 4420, 4504, 4537, 4566, 4627, 4661, 4686, 4731, 4750, 5084, 5271, 5524, 5690, 5733, 6140, 6193, 6758, 6900 7007, 7084, 7090, 7154, 7177, 7184, 7283 7294, 7345, 7433, 7521, 7549, 7759, 7872 7923, 8115, 8196, 8214, 8229, 8242, 8274, 8366, 8427, 8436, 8659, 8899, 8953, 9003, 9117, 9121, 9213, 9366, 9714, 9742, 9803, 9863

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

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Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.