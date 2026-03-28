V Sivankutty, the CPM leader and LDF candidate in Nemom, on Saturday reiterated his willingness to hold a public debate with BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar on development issues in the constituency over the past five years.

"Let him choose the date and venue. I am ready. The only constraint is that I have roadshows every day till April 7, starting at 3 pm, so I would prefer a morning slot," Sivankutty said.

If held, the debate could add further intensity to the contest in Nemom, one of the state's most closely watched constituencies. A recent Onmanorama tracker indicated the BJP state president is marginally ahead of the incumbent MLA, who is also the state's General Education Minister. The constituency is witnessing a direct fight between the BJP and the CPM, with Congress candidate K S Sabarinathan trailing.

The debate proposal gained momentum after Rajeev told the media he was ready to discuss Nemom's development record with Sivankutty. "They (CPM) are not ready to talk about development. I am ready to talk, but they shouldn't lie, that's my condition," he said.

Sivankutty responded by accepting the challenge and initially suggested March 29 in Poojapura as a possible date and venue, adding that he would be available from morning till afternoon.

However, Chandrasekhar did not accept the date and has not clarified whether he would hold the debate. He also said he might not be available on March 29 due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the state. "I don't know why he fixed that date," he said.

Sivankutty's latest salvo was in reaction to this comment.

He also alleged the existence of an understanding between the Congress and the BJP. "A Youth Congress leader said there was a deal in place. There always has been, except when K Muraleedharan contested in 2021. Otherwise, there was one," Sivankutty said, referring to the 2016 Assembly election when BJP's O Rajagopal won in Nemom.