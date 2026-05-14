Mini bus overturns in Idukki, several injured
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A mini bus carrying tourists overturned at Anayirankal in Pooppara, leaving several people injured.
The accident occurred when the mini bus veered off the road and overturned into a tea plantation near Periya Canal. The vehicle was carrying tourists who had arrived from Tamil Nadu.
The mishap occurred around 4 pm on Thursday. Several passengers sustained serious injuries in the accident.
The injured were shifted to various hospitals for treatment.
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