Netflix India is set to remove a handful of well-known Hollywood titles over the next few days, giving viewers only a short window to revisit some crowd favourites. From action-packed adventures and irreverent comedies to an Oscar-winning western, these films span a range of genres and star some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Here’s a look at five movies you may want to stream before they disappear from the platform.

Central Intelligence (leaving March 31)

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart team up in this buddy action-comedy that thrives on their contrasting screen personas. Hart plays Calvin Joyner, a mild-mannered accountant whose quiet life is disrupted when he reconnects with Bob Stone, a former bullied classmate who has grown into a muscular and unpredictable CIA agent, played by Johnson. What begins as a casual reunion quickly spirals into a globe-trotting espionage mission. The film’s humour leans heavily on the chemistry between its leads, with Johnson’s deadpan delivery and Hart’s high-energy reactions driving much of the comedy.

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Django Unchained (leaving March 29)

Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained remains one of the director’s most acclaimed and talked-about works. Set in the American South before the Civil War, the film follows Django, played by Jamie Foxx, an enslaved man who gains his freedom and partners with German bounty hunter Dr King Schultz, portrayed by Christoph Waltz. Their journey evolves into a dangerous mission to rescue Django’s wife from a ruthless plantation owner, brought chillingly to life by Leonardo DiCaprio. Known for its stylised violence, sharp dialogue and bold take on the western genre, the film won Waltz an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and continues to stand out as a striking blend of revenge drama and social commentary.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (leaving March 29)

This modern reimagining of the beloved Jumanji concept swaps a board game for a video game, pulling four high school students into a digital jungle where they must survive by inhabiting the bodies of their in-game avatars. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan play the adult avatars, creating much of the film’s comedy as the teenage personalities clash with their new appearances and abilities.

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Venom (leaving March 30)

Tom Hardy headlines this darker, more unconventional entry in the superhero genre, playing investigative journalist Eddie Brock, whose life is upended after he becomes host to an alien symbiote known as Venom. Rather than a straightforward hero’s journey, the film leans into the chaotic and often comedic dynamic between Eddie and the voice in his head. Michelle Williams appears as his former fiancee Anne Weying, while Riz Ahmed plays tech entrepreneur Carlton Drake, whose experiments with symbiotes trigger the story’s central conflict. Though divisive among critics upon release, Venom developed a strong fan following and remains a popular pick for viewers looking for a superhero story with a darker, more anti-hero edge.

White Chicks (leaving March 29)

The Wayans brothers’ outrageous comedy White Chicks has achieved cult status over the years thanks to its unapologetically absurd premise and endlessly quotable scenes. Shawn and Marlon Wayans play FBI agents who go undercover by disguising themselves as wealthy white socialites in order to solve a kidnapping case. What follows is a string of exaggerated situations, slapstick humour and sharp satire of celebrity culture and privilege.