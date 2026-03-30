Kichu Sudhi, son of late actor and comedian Kollam Sudhi, has spoken about the difficult experiences that shaped his childhood and the challenges he faced after his father’s death. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Kichu RD, he reflected on growing up amid family conflict, emotional isolation and financial hardship.

Kichu said he has always been an introvert and found it difficult to express his feelings publicly, adding that he decided to share his story simply to speak about his life and experiences.

Born in 2004 in Thrissur, he recalled that his earliest memories were marked by frequent arguments between his parents. When he was about one and a half years old, his mother left the family, and he was raised by his father.

One of his earliest memories involved an incident in which his father attempted to take his own life by riding a scooter into traffic. Kichu said he sensed something was wrong and wanted to accompany him, but his father asked him to stay behind. The attempt ended in a crash with a lorry, but both survived with minor injuries, a moment he said has remained etched in his memory.

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At the age of three, Kichu moved to Kollam with his father and was largely brought up by his grandmother until fifth grade. During this time, his father remarried a woman named Veena, and Kichu said he had limited contact with him for a period, often feeling unwelcome in the new household.

He later met Renu Sudhi, who would become his stepmother, during a video call when his father was in Ernakulam for work. After his father’s divorce from Veena, Kichu moved in with his father and Renu in Kollam. The family later relocated to Kottayam following further conflicts at home.

Kichu described the move as both freeing and overwhelming, as he went from being closely restricted in Kollam to suddenly having more independence in Kottayam. He spent much of his time alone in his room, often immersing himself in computer games as a way to cope with the tensions around him.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought additional financial strain. Kichu said his father had been planning to start a YouTube channel and web series, but lockdowns halted the projects. With work disrupted, Sudhi took on the responsibility of supporting several family members, which added to the pressure within the household.

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He said he and his father shared a similar personality, both struggling to assert themselves, but he continued to see his father as his main source of emotional support.

Kichu also recounted the events surrounding his father’s death. After being asked to meet him in Changanassery early one morning following a shoot, he became concerned when repeated calls went unanswered and relatives began arriving at his home. He later learned at the hospital that his father had died, a moment he described as deeply disorienting and difficult to process.

With the help of a family friend, he handled the immediate formalities and rituals. At the same time, he had to manage practical matters, including settling a bill of Rs. 1.8 lakh related to his father’s professional commitments.

In the months that followed, Kichu said he struggled with isolation, sleeplessness and substance use while attempting to continue his Plus Two studies through an open course, largely without guidance or support.

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A turning point came when his grandmother, concerned about his well-being during a video call, asked him to return to Kollam. There, he reconnected with friends and gradually began focusing on his studies and personal recovery.

Kichu said the experiences he shared publicly represent only a small portion of what he has gone through, but added that he is now trying to move forward and build a more stable life despite the trauma and loss he has faced.