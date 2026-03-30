Young Malayalam actor Meenakshi Dinesh recently shared a personal milestone with her followers after meeting her long-time idol, Suriya, for the first time. The meeting, which she described as a childhood dream come true, was revealed through a photograph the actor posted on social media.

In her post, Meenakshi expressed how surreal the moment felt, recalling that she had admired Suriya since her early years. She said that her answer had always remained the same whenever she was asked about her favourite actor, calling Suriya her “one and only favourite.” The actor added that years of admiration and gratitude were visible on her face in the picture she shared.

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The interaction comes at a time when Meenakshi is receiving attention for her recent work. She was last seen in the Tamil coming-of-age film Youth, which stars Ken Karunaas in the lead. The film has been drawing a positive response from audiences, adding to the growing visibility of the young actor beyond Malayalam cinema.

A native of Kannur, Meenakshi began gaining recognition in the industry with her performance as the younger version of Mary in Porinju Mariam Jose. Her role in the film introduced her to a wider audience and marked the beginning of a steady rise in her career.

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She later appeared in the critically noted thriller Iratta, which featured Joju George in a dual role. The film further established her as a promising young performer capable of handling emotionally demanding parts. Among her other projects is the film 18+, which also contributed to her growing filmography.

For Meenakshi, however, meeting Suriya appears to hold a significance beyond professional milestones. In her message to fans, she described the moment as something she had once only imagined, adding that she never expected life to bring her so close to someone she had admired for years.