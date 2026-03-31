Actor Tovino Thomas has dismissed speculation about a supposed rift with Dulquer Salmaan, responding with humour and clarity when the question was raised during a recent press interaction in Chennai.

Tovino was in the city to promote the Tamil version of his film Pallichattambi when a Tamil journalist asked whether there was any issue between him and Dulquer. The query referred to reports surrounding the upcoming sequel to Lokah, and why neither the film’s team nor Dulquer had publicly spoken about Tovino despite his prominent role in the first instalment.

The actor, visibly amused by the suggestion, burst into laughter before responding. “I can call Dulquer right now and ask him why he hasn’t spoken about me,” he said.

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Tovino went on to recount the long-standing professional and personal equation he shares with Dulquer, tracing it back to the earliest phase of his career. He began in the industry as an assistant director on Theevram, which featured Dulquer in the lead, and later appeared opposite him in ABCD, where he played the antagonist. According to Tovino, those early collaborations laid the foundation for a relationship that has remained cordial and supportive over the years.

Addressing the larger team behind Lokah, he said the suggestion of any discord would likely amuse them as much as it had amused him. He pointed out that he shares close ties with several members of the cast and crew. Director Dominic Arun made his debut with Tharangam, which starred Tovino, while actor Naslen is someone he regards as a younger brother. He also cited his previous collaboration with Kalyani Priyadarshan in Thallumaala as another example of the professional camaraderie within the group.

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Calling Dulquer “very sweet”, Tovino added that he could even show their WhatsApp conversations to demonstrate the warmth of their friendship. He stressed that it is often easy for observers outside the industry to spin narratives and speculate about tensions that do not exist. “We usually just laugh such gossip off,” he said, noting that those involved are well aware of the reality behind the headlines.

The actor also shared an anecdote from the promotional run of Lokah, recalling that it was Dulquer who personally invited him to Dubai to participate in promotions. Dulquer had arranged his travel and accommodation, ensuring he stayed for two days to support the film’s international outreach. For Tovino, the episode stood as a clear example of the goodwill between them.