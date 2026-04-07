The safety of female actresses in public spaces has come under renewed scrutiny in Kerala following a series of recent incidents. A troubling episode occurred during an inaugural ceremony featuring Manju Warrier in Palakkad, where a woman forcefully approached the stage, hugged the actress tightly and kissed her on the cheek before being escorted away by security.

The incident, captured in a viral video, showed the anchor attempting to calm the crowd while security staff removed the woman. Though Manju Warrier handled the situation calmly, it has triggered fresh concerns over the safety of public figures, particularly actresses, at such events.

Manju Warrier has long been the focus of intense fan attention, and this is not the first instance of her facing discomfort. Earlier this year, she was mobbed by a large crowd at another event, with fans clamouring for selfies. Onmanorama attempted to reach out to her for comment, but she did not respond.

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Concerns over women’s safety in Kerala extend beyond public spaces such as shopping malls and roads to stage events and even film sets. In a recent development, an actress working in director Ranjith’s film filed a police complaint alleging sexual assault at the shooting location. He was arrested, bringing further focus on workplace safety for actresses.

Celebrity manager Deepthi Shylaja, who works with several public figures including actress Anaswara Rajan, said celebrities face heightened risks during public appearances. "As a manager, I take it as my responsibility to ensure my artists' safety. We assess security arrangements, including the number of bouncers and the situation on the ground, before any event. While Kerala’s safety measures are generally good, it becomes more challenging when celebrities travel to rural areas for promotions," she said.

Violence against women. Representative image: istock

Deepthi added that while fans often act out of affection, there remains a section that crosses boundaries, making such situations unpredictable. “Celebrities fear that these encounters may turn violent,” she said, pointing to the challenges in managing safety at crowded events.

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A 2023 incident involving actress Aparna Balamurali also highlighted the issue. During a film promotion, a college student approached her for a selfie and put his arms around her, prompting her to immediately express discomfort. While reactions online were mixed, many supported her for asserting boundaries. Deepthi noted that celebrities often face scrutiny for their responses, and filing a police complaint remains the appropriate course in serious cases.

In recent weeks, two more complaints were filed by actresses in Kerala over safety concerns. In Kochi, an actress reported that a man who had been stalking her online physically assaulted her during an evening walk at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The accused, an IT professional identified as Vipin Roy, was arrested following a complaint lodged with the Palarivattom police.

Director Ranjith was arrested for misbehaving with an actress on a film shooting set. Photo: Manorama

In another case in Kannur, an actress reported that a man arrived at her residence with a wedding saree and a marriage proposal in broad daylight. Fearing for her safety, she locked herself inside and alerted the police, stating that the harassment had continued since December, beginning with obscene messages on Instagram.

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High Court advocate Parvathy Sanjay said addressing the issue requires a shift in societal attitudes. “We need to understand that respecting others' boundaries is essential. When people feel entitled to violate someone’s space without consent, these incidents will continue,” she said, adding that while challenges remain, gradual progress is visible.

These incidents underline the continuing risks faced by actresses and other public figures, reinforcing the need for stronger safeguards and a broader societal change to ensure their safety in both public and professional spaces.