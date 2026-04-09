Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan on Thursday expressed confidence that the United Democratic Front (UDF) would return to power with more than 100 seats in the Assembly elections as polling progresses in Kerala.

Satheesan said national surveys indicated that the UDF was performing strongly. “I have travelled across Kerala four times in the past three months. It is only after accurately assessing public sentiment that I am saying we will win over 100 seats,” he said.

He described the long queues of voters as a positive trend, adding that the electorate in Kerala was politically aware. “People closely observe both the government and the opposition. They vote based on strong political awareness,” he said.

Raising concerns over postal voting, Satheesan alleged that many voters were unable to exercise their franchise. “There are people who did not receive their ballots even after visiting three times. We have contacted both the central and state election commissions multiple times. Not a single voter should be left without casting their vote,” he added.

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Meanwhile, Congress leader K C Venugopal alleged that the government was attempting to shield even serious issues from judicial scrutiny, and said the people’s court would deliver its verdict. He also referred to an audio clip in which a minister allegedly described the Kerala floods as man-made, questioning why the Chief Minister had not responded.

“If the audio is fake, why has no case been filed?” Venugopal asked, adding that former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan had always raised his voice against wrong trends within the CPM, while in his absence, leaders like G Sudhakaran had spoken out.

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Meanwhile, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the wave seen in the local body elections would be repeated. Expressing confidence that the UDF would secure a majority of over 10,000 votes in Peravoor, he said a case would be filed against M V Nikesh Kumar in connection with the Wayanad fund issue. “A person like Nikesh, who is generally believed to be well-informed, should not have made such remarks. If there is another account, it must be clearly specified,” he said.

He added that attempts to cover up the Sabarimala loot and the alleged fraud in the Ayyappa Sangamam would not succeed. Joseph also claimed that the KPCC had spent more from its own funds than the amount received for the Wayanad fund.