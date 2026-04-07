A tattered shirt has done what teasers and posters often struggle to achieve. It has grabbed attention instantly. When the trailer of Bhooth Bangla dropped, it wasn’t just the film’s horror-comedy tone that got people talking, but Akshay Kumar’s unusually distressed outfit.

The shirt, which appears frayed and worn out at first glance, quickly became the focal point of online chatter. To some, it looked like a deliberate attempt at a rugged, Gen Z-friendly fashion statement. To many others, it simply looked like a styling choice gone too far. Social media reactions leaned heavily towards humour and sarcasm, with users poking fun at the actor’s look. “What’s the point of having so much wealth if you can’t even buy a proper shirt?” read one widely shared comment. Another quipped that people could now start saving their “rat-chewed clothes” to gift the superstar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trolling, while sharp, also underlines how quickly visual elements from film promotions can take on a life of their own. In an era where a single frame can become meme material within minutes, even a costume choice can overshadow the film itself, at least momentarily.

Beyond the chatter, Bhooth Bangla carries its own significance. The film reunites Akshay Kumar with director Priyadarshan after a gap of 14 years. The duo, known for delivering popular comedies over the years, last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010. Their reunion has already sparked curiosity, especially since the new film ventures into the horror-comedy space, a genre both have successfully explored before.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project also marks Priyadarshan’s return to Bollywood following Hungama 2 in 2021. Interestingly, Bhooth Bangla is being filmed at Jaipur’s Chomu Palace, the same location that once housed the chaos of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, another memorable collaboration between the actor and director. The film’s scale appears to extend beyond a single setting, with additional shoots planned in Mumbai and London, and a noticeable reliance on visual effects to build its world.

The ensemble cast adds to the intrigue. Alongside Akshay Kumar, the film features Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav, a mix of performers known for their comic timing and screen presence.

For now, though, it is a shirt that has stolen the spotlight.