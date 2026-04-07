Kalpetta: The campaign heat is at its peak in Wayanad, with the United Democratic Front (UDF) leaving no stone unturned in all three constituencies. In the last state assembly elections in 2021, the UDF had won two seats, Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta, while the LDF secured Mananthavadi.

Initially looking all confident with the third-time candidature of Minister for SC/ST and Backward Classes O R Kelu, the LDF campaign is now struggling to match the UDF in the Mananthavadi constituency. In Kalpetta, while the UDF was initially relaxed in the first phase, the ‘BJP factor' - cross-voting to LDF against T Siddique - has shaken up the UDF campaign machinery. At Sulthan Bathery, the UDF appears safe, according to field reports.

Reports suggest that election results in Mananthavadi and Kalpetta have turned unpredictable, while Sulthan Bathery is expected to mirror the 2021 outcome. Both fronts are facing stiff battles in one seat each - Kalpetta for UDF, where T Siddique is seeking a second term, and Mananthavadi for LDF, where Minister O R Kelu is vying for a third term. Sulthan Bathery remains the lone ‘cool’ constituency, where UDF candidate I C Balakrishnan apparently enjoys a clear upper hand.

Apart from constituency-specific issues, general concerns dominating the pollscape include the LDF government’s failure to complete the Wayanad township project for the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide victims, the unfulfilled dream of a medical college despite initial groundwork under the UDF, alleged misappropriation of funds by CPM cadres through the Brahmagiri Development Society, and the absence of an alternative route to the Thamarassery Ghat road connecting Wayanad to the plains.

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The LDF is highlighting the Congress’s failure to construct promised houses for landslide victims despite significant fundraising, the Sulthan Bathery Urban Bank scam revealed after the suicide of DCC treasurer N M Vijayan, and the developmental activities executed over the past decade under the Pinarayi regime.

The plight of landslide survivors

Both the UDF and LDF are trying to capitalise politically on the poor condition of landslide victims, who remain inadequately rehabilitated even after one and a half years. The state government had received ₹773.98 crore through the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund for the rehabilitation of Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide survivors. Despite this, the project remains incomplete.

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Although keys were distributed to 178 families in a mega event, none have moved into the houses, as construction is still underway. The project aims to build 410 houses, with the remaining works proceeding slowly, partly after labourers from West Bengal were sent home for the elections there.

The UDF alleges that the state government deliberately delayed the rehabilitation to leverage it politically, but this strategy backfired due to unexpected delays. They also claim the key distribution ceremony became a CPM programme rather than a government initiative.

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Opposition leader V D Satheesan said the houses were inaugurated prematurely. “Even to purchase the land for rehabilitation, it took more than a year for the government,” he added.

The CPM, on the other hand, accuses the Congress of siphoning funds and failing to construct even a single house. The LDF leadership also alleges that the Congress has siphoned off the crores it had mobilised for the rehabilitation project.

However, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said in a press conference that Congress had received an amount of around ₹5.38 crore for the rehabilitation project. “The fund was used for purchasing the land for constructing houses for the project,” he said, adding that the account was operated jointly by himself and Satheesan. The Youth Congress also collected ₹1.05 crore for the rehabilitation project.

Meanwhile, CPM district secretary P Rafeeq sparked controversy by alleging that T Siddique had cheated Shruthi, a girl who lost all her relatives in the landslide, by promising her a new home. Siddique denied the claim, calling it an attempt to influence voters, and expressed concern over the insensitivity of using a disaster survivor for political purposes.

Kalpetta: The BJP Factor

​In 2021, Siddique won 70,252 votes out of 1,52,209 polled, defeating M V Shreyamskumar by 5,470 votes. While the UDF has historically performed strongly here, this year, low-profile RJD candidate P K Anilkumar is contesting under the LDF banner. Reports indicate that BJP votes may shift to the LDF, potentially eating into Siddique’s majority. Moreover, some UDF votes in the plantation sector may also go to Anilkumar, who has local support.

Mananthavadi: Kelu on rough pitch in the land of Pazhassi

​In Mananthavadi, the tribal heartland of Pazhassi Raja, Minister O R Kelu is struggling to retain the LDF seat against the UDF’s Usha Vijayan. This is a prestige seat for the LDF as it was their only win in Wayanad in 2021. Elevated from legislator to Minister of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development, Kelu was initially confident, but with the mood showing signs of shifting, the party is now mobilising its cadre fully to secure the seat.

The UDF is leveraging Usha Vijayan’s decades of public service experience, including leadership roles in local governance and being the only Scheduled Tribe woman mandalam president of the Indian National Congress. IUML cadres are also fully mobilised, targeting a victory margin of 18,000 votes, said H B Pradeep, UDF election committee convenor.

Referring to an ‘ideal political climate’, Pradeep said among the 21 district panchayat wards, UDF had won 15, while from among the six village panchayats, it won five, except Tirunelli, a CPM fortress. The Mananthavadi municipality was also bagged by the UDF.

In 2021, Kelu had won 72,536 votes, an increase of 10,100 from his 2016 tally. The BJP, which fielded P Shyam Raj, saw its votes increase from 5,732 in 2011 to 13,142 in 2021, suggesting a growing factor in the constituency.

Sulthan Bathery: No surprises expected

At Sulthan Bathery, sitting MLA I C Balakrishnan is comfortably seeking a fourth term. Historically, LDF has only won here twice, in 1996 and 2006. Balakrishnan has steadily increased his winning margin since his first victory in 2011. From 7,583 votes in 2011, it has grown to 11,198 in 2016 and to 11,822 in 2021.

Kavitha AS is the BJP candidate for Sulthan Bathery constituency. BJP had bagged 15,198 votes in 2021 when CK Janu contested at Sulthan Bathery. Interestingly, Janu had bagged 27,920 votes when she had contested as an independent in 2016.