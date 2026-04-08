Alia Bhatt has been making waves in Bollywood, and one of her latest milestones was hosting the prestigious Chetak Screen Awards — an opportunity not many female stars get. She was one of the hosts at the event, and shared an update post-event, saying that after hours of non-stop chatter on stage, she wouldn’t 'be speaking again until Tuesday.'

Looking stunning in a well-tailored suit paired with a crisp white shirt, Alia undoubtedly turned heads with her appearance. However, her hosting performance soon became a hot topic on social media, with trolls taking aim after a clip from the event went viral. In the video, Alia can be seen joking about how, in 2016, she was shooting for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, and by 2026, she was still working with the same director. Her jokes, however, fell flat, with no reaction from the audience, and the awkward silence only amplified the moment.

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The video sparked a wave of online mockery, with many calling her hosting ‘cringe’ and an ‘embarrassment,’ noting that only a few people in the audience seemed to smile while the rest remained indifferent. Memes and trolls flooded social media, commenting on the awkwardness of the situation.

Supporters of Alia came to her defense, arguing that she was being unfairly targeted due to her gender. However, others pointed out that this wasn’t about gender but rather about the actor stepping into a role she wasn’t fully prepared for. Some also questioned her privilege, suggesting that her success in Bollywood had made it easier for her to land such gigs, and that with her status, she should have been at her best.

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This isn’t the first time Alia Bhatt has faced trolling. Just last month, during a red carpet interview at the BAFTA Awards, she was asked about her favorite film with a surprising plot twist. In response, she confidently named Gone Girl. However, her answer quickly became the subject of online mockery. Being a good sport about the slip-up, Alia later humorously referenced it while hosting the Chetak Screen Awards. She laughed, saying, "Oh my god, the biggest plot twist is Gunda. Why did I say Gone Girl?"