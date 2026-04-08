Kannur: A massive fire broke out at the police dumping yard in Payyanur on Tuesday, gutting hundreds of vehicles. No injuries have been reported.

According to fire force officials, the incident occurred in the afternoon. The blaze initially started in dry vegetation outside the yard and did not pose an immediate threat.

However, the fire quickly spread to the dumping yard, engulfing a large number of vehicles parked in the spot, an official said.

Fire and rescue units from Payyanur, Cheemeni, Thrikaripur and nearby areas rushed to the spot and are continuing efforts to bring the blaze under control.