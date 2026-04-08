Opening a website these days often begins with a full-page advertisement from the LDF, UDF or the NDA related to the Assembly polls, even before the content loads. As users scroll on, more such promotions appear in between. On social media, especially Facebook, the experience is similar.

Election campaigning has clearly moved beyond wall graffiti, billboards and posters to the digital space, with political parties investing heavily in online advertising.

Data from repositories such as the Meta Ad Library, covering Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and the Audience Network, and the Google Ads Transparency Center, which tracks ads across Search, YouTube and Display, show that Kerala’s major political fronts together spent approximately ₹7.19 crore on political advertisements between March 7 and April 5.

This figure, however, is not definitive. Parties may also use unofficial accounts and undisclosed advertising partners, which are not captured in public databases, experts say.

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At first glance, one might expect the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), known for its strong digital presence, to lead spending across all platforms. However, Google Ads data shows that the Congress outspent the BJP in Kerala during this period. (Onmanorama has restricted the analysis to April 5, as Meta data is available only up to that date.)

The BJP spent ₹1,98,41,500, while BMEG Private Limited, the agency managing Congress campaigns, spent ₹29,057,500 on Google ads. This is about 146.4% of the BJP’s expenditure.

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However, on Meta platforms, the trend differs. BJP Keralam leads with ₹1,21,72,070, followed by the Indian National Congress (INC) Kerala at ₹93,71,954. The ruling LDF is in fifth place, with a reported spend of ₹15,55,466, despite seeking a third consecutive term and facing a tough battle.

However, this does not necessarily indicate a limited presence by the Left Front. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), a state agency promoting infrastructure projects, and the page ‘Number One Kerala’, an unverified account with a relatively modest following (around 5.6K on Facebook and 12.5K on Instagram), rank third and fourth. Their spending stands at ₹5,510,582 and ₹2,256,902, respectively, during the same period, largely highlighting government initiatives.

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Including these amounts in the LDF’s tally may not accurately reflect its official ad spending. At the same time, such campaigns cannot be ignored, as they can indirectly benefit the ruling front only.

Screengrabs: Google Ads Transparency Center, Meta Ad Library.

Zero LDF data on Google Ads Transparency Center

Interestingly, no LDF advertisements were visible on the Google Ads Transparency Center within the one-month period, even as multiple ads promoting the LDF government appeared across websites. The absence of corresponding data raises questions. While entries for ‘Communist Party of India (Marxist)’ from the 2021 Assembly elections remain listed, no recent spending is shown.

Experts point to two possible reasons: gaps in classification and reporting, or technical limitations in algorithms.

“Political ads require clear declaration and certification. If not properly identified, platforms may fail to classify them as political content, and they may not appear in transparency dashboards,” said Anivar Aravind, a public interest technology observer. He added that while manipulation is a possibility, there is no conclusive evidence. Copyright issues, he noted, can also lead to ad removals.

Engineer V K Adarsh cited technical limitations as another factor. “If intentional, it is a serious issue. But it is unlikely a global company like Google would risk its credibility. At the same time, external pressure cannot be entirely ruled out and may only emerge later,” he said, adding that similar transparency gaps exist in sectors like sports and entertainment.

Anivar also suggested that the absence of LDF ads could indicate an oversight by the Election Commission. When contacted, Chief Electoral Officer Dr Rathan U Kelkar said the matter would be examined.

Meanwhile, the advertisements continued to appear on digital platforms even after the state entered the official silent period ahead of the polls. The CEO subsequently issued strict directions on Wednesday for their immediate withdrawal.