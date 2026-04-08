The highly anticipated spy action thriller Mr X, starring Tamil superstar Arya alongside Sharatkumar, Gautham Karthik, Manju Warrier, and Athulya Ravi, is set to release in Kerala on April 17. Directed by Manu Anand, Mr. X marks his second directorial venture, following the success of the 2022 film FIR, which starred Vishnu Vishal. The movie explores the thrilling and dramatic narrative of how Indian intelligence agencies successfully thwarted five major incidents that posed a serious threat to national security.

Filming took place over a span of 100 days, with the team shooting across multiple locations in India, including Rajasthan, Hosur, Chennai, Mysore, and Thoothukudi. Initially, Uganda was considered as a potential international filming location, but the production team ultimately chose Azerbaijan as the backdrop for certain sequences.

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The film's technical crew includes Arun Vincent as the cinematographer, Dibu Ninan Thomas as the music composer, and Prassanna GK as the editor. Shravanthi Sainath serves as the executive producer. The action scenes, a major highlight of the film, have been choreographed by Stunt Silva, while the art direction is by Indulal Kaveed. Costume design is handled by Uthara Menon and Deepali Noor. Public relations for the film are managed by AS Dinesh and Manu Shivan.

The trailer of Mr X has created a lot of hype and the film is expected to be an exhilarating cinematic experience for fans of spy thrillers. Produced by Vinit Jain and S. Lakshman Kumar, the film is backed by Maverick Movies and Prince Pictures.