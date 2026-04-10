The much-anticipated film Jananayakan, which was initially slated for release a few months ago, has suffered another major setback amidst the ongoing elections. The film, already delayed due to issues with the Censor Board, has now fallen victim to a massive piracy leak.

On Thursday, the film's introduction and a few scenes were leaked online, giving the filmmakers a brief window to intervene and remove the content. The song ‘Thalapathy Katcheri’ was also part of the early leak. However, in a troubling new development, it has been reported that the entire HD version of the movie is now circulating on various pirated websites, prompting the filmmakers to issue a warning of swift legal action.

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Director H Vinoth expressed his disappointment over the leak on social media, stating, "Every scene carries someone's dream. The leak before the release is truly painful. Please support us by not sharing it."

Meanwhile, the legal team for KVN Productions LLP released a statement warning of severe consequences for those involved in the illegal circulation of the film. The statement, issued by the legal counsel, reads:

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"It has come to our client's attention with the utmost urgency that certain scenes from the film have been illegally accessed, downloaded, copied, and circulated by individuals, creating a significant threat of digital piracy through various social media platforms. We hereby notify the public that any downloading, forwarding, sharing, uploading, reposting, storing, or circulating of such leaked scenes or clips of Jananayakan on WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents, or any other digital medium constitutes a serious criminal offense and copyright violation. Every individual involved will be held liable for criminal action."