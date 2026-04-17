'Bhooth Bangla' is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, marking the return of director Priyadarshan to the horror-comedy genre in Bollywood after a long hiatus. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, with a strong supporting cast including Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and others.

According to Sacnilk.com, the movie has already earned Rs 3.5 crore in collections . Advance bookings have been impressive, surpassing Rs 2.75 crore. The film is expected to cross the Rs 15 crore mark in total collections on the first day, based on early projections.

Priyadarshan expressed his satisfaction with the film's reception with Onmanorama, sharing that the movie has garnered positive reviews, with a higher rating on major booking platforms than the Bollywood blockbuster, Dhurandhar, on its opening day. This early success is generating a significant buzz for the film. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ also marks the reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after 14 years. The duo previously teamed up for seven films, all of which were major successes. Their last outing together was the 2010 release ‘Khatta Meetha.’