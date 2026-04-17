The film 'Sambhavam,' directed by newcomer Jithu Satheesan Mangalattu, has recently made its OTT debut, continuing to win over audiences even after its release. Featuring Askar Ali in the lead role, the movie was filmed across three different forests, with many praising its technical brilliance and the unique time-loop concept. However, in a recent interview with Onmanorama, producer Fahad Sidheekh revealed that Siju Wilson, not Askar Ali, was originally slated to play the lead role.

"When we first conceptualised the film, actor Siju Wilson was our first choice. He had delivered a strong performance in 'Pathonpatham Noottandu,' and we were excited to have him on board," said Fahad. "However, Siju later backed out of the project, and we then turned to Siju Sunny. Unfortunately, due to professional commitments, he also couldn't join the film either. It was at that point, we approached Askar Ali."

Fahad with the co-producers of the film. Photo: Special arrangement

Fahad, who also plays a significant role in ‘Sambhavam,’ expressed his joy over the film’s success. He also maintained that there is a need for flexibility in the production world. "I'm someone who doesn’t believe in waiting for years just because an actor's dates aren't available," he said. "After Sambhavam's release, some people suggested that an actor like Asif Ali might have elevated the film’s potential in theatres. But securing his dates was impossible, given his packed schedule. Sometimes, the best option is to move forward with a promising project and give a lesser-known actor the opportunity to shine."

‘Sambhavam’ hit theatres in March and received a good response from the audience, despite limited marketing and promotions for the movie.