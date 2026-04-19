Several films are set to leave Netflix India this month, including a mix of action, drama, comedy, and horror titles featuring well-known Hollywood actors and directors. The lineup includes films such as The Equalizer, Wicked Little Letters, Just Go with It, Scent of a Woman, and The Possession of Hannah Grace, each spanning different genres and release periods. Viewers looking to revisit these titles have a limited window before they are removed from the platform, with removal dates spread between April 19 and April 30.

The Equalizer (leaving April 30)

The Equalizer is an action thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Denzel Washington. The film follows a former intelligence operative who returns to violence after getting involved in a conflict with a criminal organisation.

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Washington leads the film in a restrained, controlled performance, with the narrative focusing on escalation from a personal incident to wider retaliation. The film blends action and vigilante drama.

The Possession of Hannah Grace (leaving April 30)

The Possession of Hannah Grace is a supernatural horror film directed by Diederik van Rooijen and starring Shay Mitchell. The story is set in a hospital morgue where a night-shift employee encounters a body linked to a series of unexplained events.

The film is primarily set in a single location and focuses on escalating incidents within the morgue setting.

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Wicked Little Letters (leaving April 30)

Wicked Little Letters is a comedy-drama directed by Thea Sharrock. The film stars Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley.

Set in a small English town in the 1920s, the plot centres on a series of anonymous letters that cause a local investigation and community conflict. The narrative combines mystery and comedy elements.

Just Go with It (leaving April 30)

Just Go with It is a romantic comedy directed by Dennis Dugan and starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.

The film follows a plastic surgeon who pretends to be married in order to maintain a personal lie, which leads to complications involving his assistant and a developing romantic storyline.

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Scent of a Woman (leaving April 19)

Scent of a Woman is a drama directed by Martin Brest and starring Al Pacino and Chris O'Donnell.

The film follows a student who is assigned to assist a blind retired Army officer over a weekend trip. The narrative focuses on their interactions and character development over the course of the trip.