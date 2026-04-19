Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty on Sunday said the state will not impose load shedding despite power consumption touching record levels.

Addressing the media, the minister said the government has taken steps to manage the rising demand and avoid power cuts.

He noted that procuring additional electricity from power exchanges has become increasingly difficult. In this context, the Kerala State Electricity Board has sought permission from the Kerala Electricity Regulatory Commission to enter into long-term agreements with power suppliers from other states.

“We expect approval by April 22. If permission is granted, the state will not face an electricity crisis,” he said.

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Krishnankutty added that there is currently no situation warranting load shedding. “We have made the necessary arrangements to meet demand,” he said. He attributed the surge in electricity consumption to the intensifying summer heat, which has led to increased use of cooling appliances such as fans and air conditioners.

He also pointed out that due to an LPG shortage, more people are using induction cookers, which has further increased electricity consumption.

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Krishnankutty urged the public to avoid using high-power electrical appliances during peak hours between 6 pm and 11 pm. He said that high temperatures are likely to continue till April 26.

Responding to concerns about frequent power disruptions, the minister said these are mainly due to overloading, which leads to tripping.

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He expressed hope that with the onset of rains in May, electricity generation in the state will improve and ease the situation. “Earlier, we avoided long-term agreements with power suppliers due to concerns over financial losses. Now we have decided to go ahead. Once such agreements are in place, there will be no crisis,” he added.