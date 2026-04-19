The Prestige Educational Trust, which manages Anjarakkandy Dental College in Kannur, on Sunday rejected allegations that caste-based discrimination and harassment led to the death of first-year BDS student Nithin Raj R L. In a detailed statement, the management termed all such claims “completely baseless” and maintained that the incident was linked to a personal loan taken by the student.

According to the Trust, Nithin jumped from the top of the medical college building on April 10, shortly after discussions in the principal’s office regarding harassment faced by a faculty member from a loan app. The staff member was receiving repeated calls and messages as her number was listed as a reference for Nithin’s loan.

When questioned, Nithin initially told the authorities that the loan had been taken on behalf of his relative, Ashokan. “However, he later denied providing the faculty member’s number as a reference. Efforts by the principal to contact Ashokan were unsuccessful as his phone was switched off,” the management said in the statement.

“As the harassment continued, the faculty member decided to approach the cyber cell. While a complaint was being drafted, Nithin left the room and later fell from the building,” it added.

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A native of Uzhamalackal in Thiruvananthapuram, Nithin was found critically injured near the medical college block and later succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier, the police had registered a case against two faculty members — Dr M K Ram and K T Sangeetha Nambiar — on charges of abetment of suicide and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following allegations of caste- and colour-based harassment.

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The management, however, denied any institutional role in the incident, stating that no complaints had been raised by Nithin against any teacher, staff member or the college during his time on campus.

It also dismissed claims of caste discrimination as baseless. The Trust said neither family members nor classmates had raised such concerns with the institution so far. Referring to allegations against a faculty member, the statement noted that an audio clip suggests Nithin had confronted the teacher earlier and had chosen to stop attending the class nearly a month before the incident. Feedback from students, it added, indicated that the teacher had treated all students equally over the years, with no prior complaints through official channels.

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The management further said Nithin had faced certain personal issues earlier, during which the institution extended support, including calling his parents and recommending counselling. “His father had given written assurance that counselling would be arranged. Faculty members later stayed in touch and facilitated his return to campus,” the statement read.

All relevant materials, including CCTV footage, previous statements, academic records and documents, have been handed over to the police, the Trust said, adding that it is fully cooperating with the investigation. Footage covering the period from when Nithin was called to the office to the moments before the incident has also been submitted.

Meanwhile, the Chakkarakkal police have registered a separate case against the loan app ‘Insta Pay’ for allegedly charging exorbitant interest and harassing Nithin. Three people from Uttar Pradesh were arrested in connection with the case.

The Trust also refuted reports claiming that the institution operates on illegally acquired land, stating that no court or authority has issued any such orders. It said such reports were causing unnecessary concern among students, parents and staff.

The management added that it has faced intense scrutiny following the incident and claimed that misunderstandings among Nithin’s family members had prevented it from visiting his home.

Appealing for restraint, the Trust urged the public not to spread what it termed as unfounded allegations, warning that such claims could create division in society.