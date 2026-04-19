Producer-actor Dileesh Pothan has indicated that Premalu 2 may not move forward, amid ongoing speculation about the sequel to the hit Malayalam film. Responding to reports that the project has been dropped, he said such discussions are currently underway and suggested that Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has emerged as an alternative project.

He made the remarks during a promotional interaction with On Air Kerala for the film Oru Durooha Sahacharyathil. While there has been no official confirmation on the sequel’s status, industry sources have pointed to differences over the screenplay as a possible reason for the uncertainty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pothan had earlier stated that the second instalment of Premalu would not be made immediately, citing technical reasons. The sequel was officially announced on April 18, 2024, during the success celebration of the first film. Plans were also in place to release it simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu through dubbed versions. However, the project faced repeated delays, leading to fresh reports that it may have been shelved.

Released on February 9, 2024, Premalu was a major commercial success. Made on a budget of ₹12.5 crore, the film went on to collect ₹135 crore worldwide, setting new benchmarks for Malayalam cinema.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set in Hyderabad, the film featured Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, with Shyam Mohan, Akhila Bhargavan, Sangeeth Prathap, Altaf Salim, and Meenakshi Raveendran in supporting parts. It was written by Girish A.D. and Kiran Jose, with music composed by Vishnu Vijay and production by Bhavana Studios.

Girish A.D.’s next project, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, is now expected to take precedence. The film stars Nivin Pauly alongside Mamitha Baiju and is slated for a theatrical release during Onam 2026. The screenplay is again by Girish A.D. and Kiran Jose, with Vishnu Vijay handling the music.