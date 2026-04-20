Videos of Mohanlal from his recent US stage show are doing the rounds online, with fans picking up on both his song choices and his unmistakable stage presence.

One of the clips that has been widely shared features the actor singing ‘Velmuruga’, with Manoj K Jayan and musician Stephen Devassy joining him on stage. The performance itself has drawn attention, but so has Mohanlal’s look for the evening. Dressed in a black shirt and mundu, paired with dark sunglasses, he leans into a style that fans have come to associate with his on-screen persona.

അണ്ണൻ കത്തികൽ ആണെല്ലോ USA യിൽ..... 🤩🔥🔥



അഴിഞ്ഞാട്ടം 💯



Full show ഇറങ്ങുമ്പോൾ Social media trend ആവും 📈⚡#Mohanlalpic.twitter.com/hzq62fSNfa — Amal Anand K (@AmalAnandK714) April 18, 2026

Another moment from the show shows him performing ‘Vascodagama’ alongside singer Jyotsna Radhakrishnan. Clips from both songs have been circulating widely, adding to the online buzz around the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohanlal is currently in the US for the stage show, fitting the tour into an otherwise busy schedule. His Vishu message shared from there had also found its way across social media platforms recently.

On the film front, the actor has Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph, and Patriot, helmed by Mahesh Narayanan, in the pipeline.