Veteran Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh is celebrating a milestone, 26 years in the film industry. His latest project, ‘Slum Dog,’ starring Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, has completed shooting and is gearing up for release. The high-budget pan-Indian film will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film's tagline, ‘33 Temple Road,’ adds an intriguing layer to the narrative.

Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the lead role, took to social media to congratulate Puri Jagannadh on his 26 years of success in the industry. In his post, Sethupathi praised Puri for creating a remarkable legacy through his courage and determination. He also expressed his joy of working with the director on ‘Slum Dog,’ noting that actors are always on the lookout for filmmakers who believe in them and push them beyond their comfort zones. Vijay Sethupathi emphasised that the experience of working with Puri was enriching for everyone involved in the film, and he wished the director continued success in his journey.

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‘Slum Dog’ is set to feature Vijay Sethupathi in a stylish, mass-appealing avatar. Bollywood actress Tabu and Kannada star Vijay Kumar will also play pivotal roles, with Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh making appearances as well. The film’s music, composed by National Award-winning composer Harshvardhan Rameshwar (known for his work in Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal), adds to the excitement around the project.

Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmi Kaur under the Puri Connects banner, along with JB Narayan Road Kondre for JB Motion Pictures, ‘Slum Dog’ promises a balanced mix of action, romance, mass appeal, and comedy. Puri Jagannadh himself has written the screenplay, ensuring his signature style is all over the film.

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In a recent statement, Puri Jagannadh assured fans that ‘Slum Dog’ would be the biggest film of his career, packed with everything fans love—action, drama, and high-octane performances. The promotional campaign for Slum Dog will kick off after the elections in Tamil Nadu. Vishu Reddy serves as the CEO, while Hashtag Media handles the marketing, and Sabari is the Public Relations Officer (PRO). With the film set to make waves across multiple regions and languages, all eyes are on Slum Dog as it prepares for its grand release.