Wayanad: Shigella bacterial infection has been confirmed in two students of Mar Baselios AUP School in Koliyadi, Wayanad, after biological samples collected from them tested positive on Monday.

The students were among hundreds from the school who sought medical treatment after developing symptoms such as fever, vomiting and diarrhoea since last week.

According to the Health Department, a total of 337 students sought treatment following the outbreak. However, only 108 students remain admitted to various hospitals, including the Government Taluk Hospital in Sulthan Bathery. Officials said none of the students undergoing treatment is in a serious condition.

District Medical Officer Dr K T Rekha said five biological samples were sent for detailed examination and two had tested positive for Shigella infection. Since the symptoms shown by more than 300 students are similar, medication has been started for those still under treatment. She added that there is no need to wait for the remaining three results, as the disease is highly contagious.

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Minister T Siddique described the situation as concerning and said he had spoken to Health Minister K Muraleedharan, who is scheduled to visit Wayanad on Tuesday to review measures being taken to contain the spread of the infection.

A high-level meeting involving doctors, health officials and representatives of local self-government institutions will be held in Sulthan Bathery on Tuesday to assess the situation and coordinate containment efforts, Siddique said.

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Sulthan Bathery Taluk Hospital Superintendent Dr Sindhu said Shigella infection is a highly contagious disease that spreads through the faecal-oral route, often via contaminated food, water or person-to-person contact. She said 21 students are currently undergoing treatment at the Taluk Hospital.

Health experts said shigellosis can often resolve on its own, but medication may be required in cases involving severe symptoms.

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Authorities are expected to announce additional precautionary and containment measures following Tuesday's review meeting chaired by the Health Minister K Muraleedharan.