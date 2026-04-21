Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty has showered praise on the Tamil coming-of-age drama 'Youth,' starring Ken Karunas in the lead role. The actor described the film, which explores themes of young love, friendship, and deep emotions, as a heartfelt tribute to parents. Rishab shared on his social media that 'Youth' made him smile continuously throughout its duration, a feeling he hadn't experienced in a long time.

He also lauded Ken Karunas, son of Tamil actor Karunas, for not only leading the film but also writing and directing it with remarkable depth and sensitivity. Rishab highlighted the outstanding performance of Malayali actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, as well as the stellar contributions of the supporting cast, including Deva Darshini and the entire 'friends' gang, who added charm to the movie.

After a long time, I found myself smiling throughout an entire film. #Youth is filled with love, friendship, and deep emotions — a heartfelt tribute dedicated to all parents.



Single handedly writing, directing and acting with such nuanced depth is truly commendable. Every actor… pic.twitter.com/uaz5NV2Z2u — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) April 20, 2026

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"After a long time, I found myself smiling through an entire film. Youth is filled with love, friendship, and deep emotions—a beautiful tribute to all parents. Ken Karunas' ability to write, direct, and act with such nuanced depth is truly commendable. Every character comes to life so naturally on screen. Suraj Venjaramoodu sir, Deva Darshini ma’am, and the entire friend’s gang are an absolute joy to watch. Special mention to music director GV Prakash, DOP Viki, editor Nash, and producers KCR and Soluchana Kumar for having the faith to bring this vision to life. Youth, a film by Ken Karunas. Brother, you will be an asset to cinema,” Rishab wrote.