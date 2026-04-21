The Vaazha franchise has, in a short span, established itself as one of Malayalam cinema’s most bankable and widely loved series. With the second instalment performing strongly at the box office and reportedly entering the ₹200 crore club at a brisk pace, expectations were naturally high when writer-producer Vipin Das announced a third film. But the response this time has been notably divided.

Titled Vaazha 3: Biopic of a Billion Girls, the upcoming film has drawn a wave of scepticism online, with sections of the audience questioning the shift in focus. Several comments suggested that centring the story on girls could disrupt what they see as the franchise’s identity, with some even urging the team to reconsider the direction altogether.

Responding to the backlash, producer Harris Desom admitted that the reaction caught the team off guard. “When we announced the third part, we genuinely did not anticipate this kind of response from the audience. After the first film, when we moved ahead with a sequel, we felt it was important to bring in a fresh perspective. That is how this idea of telling a story from a female point of view came about,” he said.

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Explaining the confidence behind the decision, he pointed to Vipin Das’s earlier work. “When Vipin made Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, he presented a concept that explored the lives of women in a way that was both engaging and meaningful. It was written and executed with clarity, and the film went on to become a major success. That experience gives us the confidence that, whether he is telling a story about girls, boys, or relationships, he will handle it with the same conviction,” Desom said.

Addressing the criticism more directly, he added that the team is choosing not to dwell on negativity. “Some people may question what there is to say about girls, but we are not approaching it with that mindset. We are taking every comment in a positive spirit. At the same time, we understand that making a third part comes with a greater sense of responsibility, both for us as producers and for everyone involved on the creative side. We are aware that it is a challenging task, but right now our focus is entirely on the film, not on the negative reactions,” he said.

The Vaazha series has also been known for consistently introducing new talent, both in front of and behind the camera. Desom said that approach will continue with the third instalment. “Whether it is my production or Vipin Das’s films, we have always made a conscious effort to work with newcomers. Our first film, Jo and Jo, featured actors like Naslen and Mathew at a time when they were just stepping into the mainstream. With Vaazha as well, we brought in a fresh set of faces, and that is something we are not hesitant about,” he said.

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He added that several collaborators from earlier projects are now moving into more prominent roles. “The associates who worked with us in Vaazha and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil are now taking on bigger responsibilities. For instance, Savin, who directed Vaazha 2, had earlier worked as an assistant on those films. For Vaazha 3, we are bringing in Viswan, who was part of the direction team in the second film, as the director. Along with that, we are also introducing new technicians. Our aim has always been to bring talented individuals to the forefront,” he said.

The film’s poster offers a glimpse into its premise, hinting at a narrative centred on a group of young girls. The story is expected to explore their experiences and challenges as they navigate adolescence, continuing Vipin Das’s focus on socially rooted themes.

Whether Vaazha 3 will win over sceptics remains to be seen. For now, the team appears committed to its vision, choosing to move forward with a new perspective rather than stay within familiar territory.