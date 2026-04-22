Midhun Manuel-starrer ‘Aadu 3’ featuring Jayasurya in the lead is set to make its digital premiere soon. The film, which marked the grand return of one of Malayalam cinema’s most beloved cult franchises, is the third instalment in the Aadu series and the first part of a two‑film epic that pushes the franchise into unexpected, ambitious terrain.

Produced jointly by Friday Film House (Vijay Babu) and Kavya Film Company (Venu Kunnappilly), Aadu 3 reunites the iconic ensemble led by Jayasurya as Shaji Pappan, alongside Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, Bijukuttan, Sudhi Koppa, and Harikrishnan, all reprising their much‑loved roles. The new chapter also introduces Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev, expanding the canvas of the Aadu universe.

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Set across three timelines, the story unfolds around a mysterious substance capable of reshaping time. As events from the past, present, and future begin to collide, unlikely characters find themselves bound by a conspiracy far bigger than they imagined, with actions in one era altering reality in another. The movie, which reportedly collected over Rs 100 crore gross, including box office collections from the global market, is all set to premiere on Zee 5 from May 1.