‘Patriot’, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is one of the most highly anticipated films in Mollywood, drawing attention for its star-studded ensemble. Featuring iconic actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, and Kunchacko Boban, the film is set for its grand release on May 1. However, recent reports have surfaced suggesting that the film has encountered issues with the Censor Board. According to these reports, the Censor Board has demanded changes to certain aspects of the film, including altering the name of the villain, who is allegedly named after the son of a prominent politician. In addition, the film has reportedly undergone a few cuts, leading to a runtime of three hours.

In response to these reports, Anto Joseph, the producer of ‘Patriot’, provided clarification when contacted by Onmanorama. Joseph denied the claims regarding the villain's name, stating that these reports were untrue. He further maintained that while a few minor adjustments were indeed suggested by the Censor Board, the changes were limited and did not affect the core of the film.

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‘Patriot’ is described as an espionage thriller and is notable for marking the return of superstar Nayanthara to Malayalam cinema. The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Revathy, Zarin Shihab, and Darshana Rajendran, all of whom play pivotal roles. In line with its high expectations, ‘Patriot’ will be released in multiple languages, further expanding its reach to audiences beyond Kerala.