Malappuram: The death toll in the Valparai van accident that occurred last week has risen to 10, with one more injured person succumbing to injuries early on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Noushad Ali (39), a native of Muthukurissi near Perinthalmanna. Noushad, who was the driver of the school bus, had been undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

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Two others injured in the accident — Muhamed Fahis, driver of the tempo traveller which was involved in the accident and a 12-year-old boy, Shahdeen — continue to remain under treatment at the hospital. Meanwhile, another injured child, 10-year-old Masneen, who was admitted to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna, has been discharged after his condition improved.

The accident took place on Friday evening when the tempo traveller carrying teachers from two government schools in Pang, along with school staff and their family members on a leisure trip to Valparai, plunged into a gorge along the ghat road at around 5 pm.

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Those who died on the spot include Palliparamba LP School headmistress Ajitha; teachers Ramla, Suhara, Asha and Abdul Majeed; Majeed’s wife Rukiya; school cooking staff Sajitha; Suhara’s son Hisham; and Shakkeena, a teacher of Pang GUP School.

PTA president of Palliparamba ALP School, Ali Kili Veetil, said Noushad’s body will be brought to Kerala by Wednesday evening and kept at his residence in Muthukurissi for the public to pay their last respects.