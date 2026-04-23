Among the 14 lives lost in the aftermath of tragic Mundathikode firework disaster was that of Bijeesh Balan, a makeup artist whose heart always belonged to the Thrissur Pooram. Jithesh, a close friend and fellow makeup artist for the movie 'Thudakkam,' recalls how deeply Bijeesh cherished the Thrissur Pooram.

“He would always find a way to attend, no matter what. Even when he was working with me, he would talk about the Pooram with such passion. If he had a break in his schedule, he would be there. Our last project together was for Thudakkam, directed by Jude Anthany. Since the film wrapped up, Bijeesh was immersed in the preparation for the fireworks at Mundathikode,” Jithesh told Onmanorama.

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​Jithesh fondly remembers how Bijeesh, along with his group of friends, would create and sell beautiful elephant kolams (decorative golden pieces) for the Pooram. "Bijeesh was an enormous elephant lover," Jithesh said. "He was always excited about the festivities and would tell us stories about the time he spent with his friends making those kolams. It was something he looked forward to every year."

Though Bijeesh was a quiet presence on film sets, he had a warm, gentle spirit that endeared him to everyone around him. Jude Anthany, who worked with Bijeesh on Thudakkam, shared his heartfelt condolences following the loss. He remembered how everyone had been a family on the sets of Thudakkam. "We spent months together, shooting the film. It was during that time that we all bonded deeply,” Jude said.

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​Bijeesh had been a trusted makeup artist for actors like Kavya Madhavan and Namitha Pramod for many years. As projects dwindled, Bijeesh transitioned to working as an assistant on various film projects.

Namitha, who had known Bijeesh for over eight years, expressed her sorrow in an emotional tribute on social media. "I don't even know how to put into words what I'm feeling right now. My heart is shattered. I never thought I would lose someone like you in such a tragic way, in the firecracker blast at Mundathikode. I still can't believe you’re gone. You took care of me for over eight years. You weren’t just my makeup artist, you were my family. You made me feel safe, happy, and at ease every single day on set. I always considered you a brother. You were innocent, genuine, one of the purest souls I've ever known. Your love and excitement for the Thrissur Pooram were unmatched, and it breaks my heart that you're no longer here with us."