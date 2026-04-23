The ongoing controversy surrounding the productions of Sumathi Valavu and Nadhikalil Sundari Yamuna took a new turn on Thursday, with Sumathi Valavu scriptwriter Abhilash Pillai and director Vishnu Sasi Shankar alleging the involvement of actor Unni Mukundan in a purported PR campaign targeting them.

Director Vishnu said a fallout between him and Unni Mukundan had occurred during the filming of Malikappuram, citing differences of opinion. He suggested that the alleged campaign could stem from a lingering grudge.

The episode began two days ago when entrepreneur and producer Murali Kunnumpurathu, whose life inspired Vellam, posted a tearful video on social media accusing the director and writer of Sumathi Valavu of cheating him. Murali claimed the film caused him a financial loss of Rs 7 crore.

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He alleged that Abhilash Pillai and Vishnu had initially promised to complete the film on a lower budget but later overspent, leading to heavy losses. He also claimed that Vishnu lacked filmmaking experience and the necessary skills to direct the project.

Murali further accused the team of Nadhikalil Sundari Yamuna of misleading him into investing in their project by making false claims about its prospects.

In response, Abhilash Pillai and Vishnu held a joint press conference on Thursday, along with Nadhikalil Sundari Yamuna director Vijeesh, denying all allegations.

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According to the Sumathi Valavu team, Murali initially stated that he had Rs 3–4 crore to invest. However, Abhilash said he had informed Murali that the project would require at least Rs 10 crore. He further claimed that just days before shooting began, Murali revealed he had only Rs 25 lakh available, but still assured them he would fund the project.

To sustain production, Abhilash said he approached a Tamil Nadu-based production company through a friend, which contributed Rs 2 crore. A Dubai-based distribution company also provided Rs 1 crore as an advance.

Abhilash added that although the project was initially planned for a 90-day schedule, he anticipated delays. He claimed there was an agreement with the Chennai-based production house estimating the total budget at Rs 14 crore. He further alleged that Murali spent only Rs 3–4 crore, while the remaining funds came from the Chennai-based company and Gokulam Gopalan, who joined the project in its final phase.

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He also said several technicians and actors are yet to be paid, with some requiring persuasion to dub for the film due to pending dues. The team maintained that the film’s finances should be subjected to a public audit in light of the producer’s allegations.

Meanwhile, Vijeesh claimed that this was not the first time Murali had released a video threatening suicide.