Riding high on a ₹210 crore box office run in Kerala, Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros is now set to expand its reach with a Telugu release on April 24, marking a key next step for the Malayalam blockbuster.

The film’s pre-release event was recently held in Hyderabad, signalling its push into a new market. Adding to the buzz, members of the team met Ram Charan on the sets of his upcoming film Peddi, drawing attention from fans ahead of the release.

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The Telugu trailer was unveiled by Nani, while distribution in the region will be handled by Shine Screens, led by producer Sahu Garapati.

Directed by debutant Savin Sa, Vaazha 2 has emerged as a rare box office phenomenon. The film has not only crossed the ₹200 crore mark but also made history as the first Malayalam film led predominantly by newcomers to achieve the milestone. Its performance underscores a shift in audience acceptance, with fresh faces carrying a film to blockbuster status.

At the centre of this success is Hashir, whose performance has been widely noted as a breakout debut. He is joined by a young ensemble including Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy and Vinayak, many of whom built their initial following through Instagram Reels. The film balances this new energy with the presence of familiar names such as Sudheesh, Vijay Babu, Aju Varghese, Alphonse Puthren and Vinod Kedamangalam.

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Backed by multiple banners including WBTS Productions, Imagine Cinemas, Signature Studios, Icon Studios and Shine Screens, the film represents a collaborative production effort by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, Sahu Garapati, P.B. Aneesh and Adarsh Narayan.

With strong box office momentum behind it and growing visibility beyond Kerala, Vaazha 2 now heads into the Telugu market with expectations of extending its reach to a wider audience.