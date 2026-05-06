The first move in Drishyam 3 will not happen in Kerala, but thousands of miles away. As anticipation builds around the third instalment of the franchise, the makers have confirmed that the film’s earliest screening will take place in the United States, a day before its India release.

Sharing the update, the team announced, “Georgekutty makes his first move... In the USA. Drishyam 3 world's first show begins in the USA, premieres from 7:30 pm PST on May 20.” The film is set to release in India on May 21, coinciding with the birthday of Mohanlal, who returns as Georgekutty.

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The decision to open overseas reflects the scale of interest around the film, which has remained one of the most closely followed Malayalam releases in recent years. Despite the growing buzz, the makers have kept the plot under tight wraps. The teaser offers only a glimpse into the tone, avoiding any major reveals and maintaining the suspense that has defined the series.

Directed and written by Jeethu Joseph, the Drishyam films have built a reputation for their layered storytelling. At the centre is Georgekutty, an unassuming man whose choices challenge clear ideas of right and wrong. That moral tension, rather than spectacle, has been key to the franchise’s enduring appeal.

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Across the first two films, the story’s emotional weight has come as much from its family dynamics as from its thriller elements. Georgekutty’s relationship with his wife Rani, and the lengths he goes to protect his family, have given the narrative a grounded core. It is this blend of personal stakes and high tension that has kept audiences invested over the years.

Backed by Aashirvad Cinemas and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the third instalment returns with the original creative team, carrying forward a story that has consistently invited discussion and debate. With its unusual release strategy and carefully guarded narrative, Drishyam 3 is positioning itself as both a continuation and a fresh chapter.