More than a decade after Georgekutty first altered the course of Malayalam thrillers, Drishyam 3 is preparing to bring audiences back into his carefully constructed world of secrets, survival and moral ambiguity.

The third instalment in Jeethu Joseph’s hugely successful franchise has now been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with a U/A 13+ certificate ahead of its theatrical release on May 21. Confirming the update on social media, Mohanlal wrote, “#Drishyam3 censored with U/A 13+ certificate. In Cinemas Worldwide from May 21, 2026.”

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The announcement arrives at a time when anticipation surrounding the film has already intensified online, particularly after the makers released a teaser that deliberately leans into the emotional and psychological legacy of the earlier films rather than offering straightforward reveals.

Instead of immediately introducing new twists, the teaser revisits defining moments from the 2013 original. Georgekutty’s now-iconic declaration about placing his family above everything else once again takes centre stage, reminding viewers of the desperate choices that shaped the story. The reference to the “unwanted guest” who entered their lives and disappeared forever pulls the audience back into the moral conflict that made Drishyam resonate far beyond the conventions of a typical thriller.

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The teaser then moves into the world of Drishyam 2, revisiting the constant tension between Georgekutty and the system pursuing him. A crucial line from Murali Gopy’s character hints once again at one of the franchise’s recurring ideas: Georgekutty is often several steps ahead, watching carefully while others believe they are watching him.

That layered psychological tension has long been the franchise’s greatest strength. Across two films, Drishyam evolved into more than just a suspense series. It became a character study of an ordinary man forced into extraordinary circumstances, with Georgekutty constantly navigating the uncomfortable space between protection and deception, guilt and survival.

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Over the years, the franchise has earned cult status within Indian cinema for its tightly written storytelling, intricate suspense and Mohanlal’s widely celebrated performance as Georgekutty. The films have also sparked repeated discussions about morality, justice and how far an individual can go to protect family.