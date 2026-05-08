A new Malayalam film starring Sangeeth Prathap and Mamitha Baiju was officially launched in Kochi on Thursday, marking the directorial debut of Dinoy Paulose. The project is backed by producer Ashiq Usman, with filmmaker Arun D Jose coming on board as co-producer.

Dinoy is best known for co-writing the 2019 hit Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, in which he also appeared in a supporting role. With this project, he steps into direction for the first time. The technical crew includes cinematographer Akhil George, editor Chaman Chakko and art director Nimesh M Thanoor.

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Both lead actors are currently at significant points in their careers. Sangeeth, who was last seen in Baby Girl, also has Medical Miracle lined up, which marks his first outing as a lead actor.

Mamitha, meanwhile, is preparing for her return to Malayalam cinema with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which also stars Nivin Pauly. The film reunites her with Girish AD and Bhavana Studios following the success of Premalu.

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The actor is also part of several major Tamil projects, including Jana Nayagan, billed as the final film of actor-politician Vijay, alongside Vishwanath & Sons starring Suriya and Irandu Vaanam featuring Vishnu Vishal.