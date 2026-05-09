Malayalis around the world are eagerly awaiting the release of Mohanlal and Meena’s highly anticipated project, 'Drishyam 3' directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. On Saturday, the makers announced that the official trailer of the film will soon be unveiled, sending waves of excitement through fans. The teaser had already created considerable buzz, and audiences are now hoping that the trailer will offer fresh insights and heightened anticipation for the movie.

The film brings back a stellar ensemble cast, including Mohanlal, Asha Sharath, Meena, Siddique, Esther Anil, and Ansiba, reprising their iconic roles. While the inclusion of new faces remains under wraps, fans are keen to see if the film will introduce additional characters to the storyline. 'Drishyam 3' marks the third chapter in the acclaimed franchise that began in 2013. The second film, which streamed on OTT, was well-received, and this new installment is expected to dig even deeper into the crime that started it all, exploring its twists and consequences in more detail.

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Produced by Ashirvad Cinemas, the movie now also has the backing of Panorama Studios, who have secured both theatrical and digital streaming rights. With that in place, the film is set to reach audiences everywhere, promising more suspense, drama, and unforgettable moments. According to reports, the trailer of the movie will release at 7pm on May 9.