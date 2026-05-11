A brief exchange between Vijay and newly elected MLA Sabarinathan during the Tamil Nadu Assembly oath-taking ceremony has become one of the most shared moments from the event.

Shabarinathan, who was elected from the Virugambakkam constituency on a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam ticket, is the son of Rajendran, Vijay’s long-time driver and personal assistant. In a video now circulating widely online, Sabarinathan is seen turning towards Vijay before signing the official register and asking, ‘Anna, shall I sign?’ Vijay responds with a smile, with the moment drawing attention across social media platforms.

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The clip has also brought renewed attention to Rajendran’s long association with Vijay. Rajendran has been part of the actor’s team since the early years of his film career, initially working as his personal driver before later taking on the role of personal assistant. Over the years, he has remained one of Vijay’s closest aides.

Rajendran, who came from a financially struggling background, has often spoken about the support Vijay extended to his family over the years. Sabarinathan’s education and upbringing were also aided by the actor. During several work trips, Rajendran would often bring his son along, and over time, Sabarinathan developed a close bond with Vijay from a young age.

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That association later extended into politics as well. Before joining mainstream political activity, Sabarinathan served as an office-bearer in Vijay Makkal Iyakkham in Virugambakkam, one of the actor’s fan-based organisations that later became closely linked with his political movement.

Last year, Sabarinathan was appointed district secretary of TVK. He was later selected as the party’s candidate from Virugambakkam for the Assembly elections and went on to secure victory from the constituency.